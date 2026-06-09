Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UBOT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF (Symbol: UBOT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.98, changing hands as low as $24.68 per share. Direxion Daily Robotics Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBOT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.76 per share, with $32.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Further UBOT Research:

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