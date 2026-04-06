Markets
DPST

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (DPST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

April 06, 2026 — 06:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares ETF (Symbol: DPST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.85, changing hands as high as $103.57 per share. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DPST's low point in its 52 week range is $46.3305 per share, with $146.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.00.

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
 CRBN Historical Stock Prices
 BankInvestor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed-> CRBN Historical Stock Prices-> BankInvestor-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DPST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.