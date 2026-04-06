Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (DPST) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares ETF (Symbol: DPST) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.85, changing hands as high as $103.57 per share. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DPST's low point in its 52 week range is $46.3305 per share, with $146.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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