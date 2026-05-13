Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (YANG) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 29.2 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 84.9. A bullish investor could look at YANG's 29.2 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), YANG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.94 per share, with $38.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.