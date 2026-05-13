Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YANG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: YANG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.07, changing hands as low as $23.82 per share. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares shares are currently trading off about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YANG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.94 per share, with $38.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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