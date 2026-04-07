Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (CHAU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares ETF (Symbol: CHAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.62, changing hands as low as $19.54 per share. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHAU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.095 per share, with $23.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.68.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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