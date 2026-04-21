Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares (BRKU) Enters Oversold Territory

In the case of Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares, the RSI reading has hit 27.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 68.1. A bullish investor could look at BRKU's 27.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BRKU's low point in its 52 week range is $20.6551 per share, with $32.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.76. Direxion Daily BRKB Bull 2X Shares shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day.
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