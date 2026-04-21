Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares ETF (Symbol: DFEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.35, changing hands as low as $64.90 per share. Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFEN's low point in its 52 week range is $23.60 per share, with $97.7499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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