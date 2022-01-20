Direxion Adds 3 New ETFs to Fund Lineup

Direxion announced Thursday the launch of three new ETFs available to trade on the New York Stock Exchange: the Direxion Daily FinTech Bull 2X Shares (NYSE Arca: FNTC), the Direxion Daily Oil Services Bull 2X Shares (NYSE Arca: ONG), and the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Equal Weight Bull 2X Shares (NYSE Arca: EVEN).

The funds seek to achieve 200% of the daily performance of the Indxx US Fintech and Decentralized Finance Index, the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, respectively.

FNTC follows the Indxx US Fintech and Decentralized Finance Index, which includes companies offering technology-driven financial services and facilitating a decentralized finance infrastructure, that are disrupting existing business models in the financial services industry in the U.S.

The following sub-themes are included in FNTC: digital payments, point-of-sale, personal finance software and credit/debit card issuers, tax compliance software and backend payment processing, decentralized finance, financial enterprise solutions, and peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding. Companies involved in business activities associated with these sub-themes will be eligible for inclusion. Eligible companies deriving a minimum of 50% of their total revenue from these sub-themes will form the selection list.

Meanwhile, ONG follows the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index, which tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the oil services industry that are listed in the United States. This is a modified market cap-weighted index, and only includes companies that generate 50% of their revenue from oil equipment, oil services, or oil drilling. The index tracks the 25 largest and most heavily traded oil service companies. Companies must generate at least 50% of their revenues from oil services.

Finally, EVEN tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, the equal-weight version of the S&P 500. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalization-weighted S&P 500, but each company in the index is allocated a fixed weight, or 0.2% of the index total at each quarterly rebalance.

“2022 continues to offer opportunities for traders to take advantage of trends by taking bold positions in the continued emergence and evolution of fintech, along with the corporate picks and shovels of the oil industry,” said Dave Mazza, managing director at Direxion, in a news release announcing the funds. “Equal-weighting the S&P 500 provides more balanced exposure to large caps than a market cap weighted approach.”

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Leveraged & Inverse Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.