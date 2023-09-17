DirecTV to temporarily restore Nexstar-owned stations

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3

Sept 17 (Reuters) - DirecTV and Nexstar NXST.O have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

In July, satellite provider DirecTV removed TV station owner Nexstar's network and local community programming from its satellite, cable and streaming systems as they failed to reach a new distribution agreement.

Nexstar, the largest local TV station owner in the U.S., had previously said that DirecTV rejected its offer to extend the current distribution agreement to Oct. 31, affecting its markets in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Denver.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh and Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jane Merriman)

