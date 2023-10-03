DirecTV says Warner Bros Discovery streaming CNN violates deal - NYT

Adds details on DirectTV's concerns in paragraph 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV warned CNN-parent Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O that its plan to stream the news service risks violating a contract between the companies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last week, Warner Bros Discovery launched CNN Max streaming service in the United States in an attempt to boost sagging ratings and reach a younger audience. It has been working to increase the time subscribers spend on its streaming service.

DirecTV, which also broadcasts CNN, flagged concerns that many of the shows airing on CNN's traditional cable channel were included on CNN Max, in a letter to executives at the Barbie movie distributor, according to the report.

A similar spat between Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Charter Communications CHTR.O that led to several channels including ESPN going dark on Charter's cable service was resolved last month.

DirecTV did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Warner Bros Discovery declined to comment on the report, but said "our partners are aware of and understand our rationale with Max, which is to reach new audiences."

