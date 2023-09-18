News & Insights

DirecTV, Nexstar reach distribution deal to end blackout

September 18, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Sept 18 (Reuters) - DirecTV said on Monday it had reached a multi-year deal with Nexstar Media Group NXST.O that would return the local broadcaster's content to the AT&T-controlled T.N distributor's network after a more than two-month blackout.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move brings back 176 Nexstar-owned television stations and its national cable news network, NewsNation, back to DirecTV customers.

DirecTV, in which AT&T has a 70% stake, removed Nexstar's programming from its platforms on July 2 over a dispute on viewer fees.

On Sunday, the companies agreed to temporarily restore programming from Nexstar, the largest local TV station owner in the United States.

