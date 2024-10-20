Director’s Shareholding Update at National Tyre & Wheel

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of Director John Peter Ludemann. The director increased his holdings through the exercise of options and participation in an entitlement offer, while some unlisted rights lapsed. This movement in shares may pique the interest of investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

