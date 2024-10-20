News & Insights

Stocks

Director’s Shareholding Update at National Tyre & Wheel

October 20, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of Director John Peter Ludemann. The director increased his holdings through the exercise of options and participation in an entitlement offer, while some unlisted rights lapsed. This movement in shares may pique the interest of investors monitoring the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:NTD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.