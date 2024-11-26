Director’s Share Disposal at Pacific Smiles Group

News & Insights

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Scott Kalniz, as he disposed of 10,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $1.96 each through an on-market trade. This move leaves Kalniz with no remaining shares in the company, potentially signaling a shift in his investment strategy.

