Director’s Share Disposal at Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.
Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Scott Kalniz, as he disposed of 10,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $1.96 each through an on-market trade. This move leaves Kalniz with no remaining shares in the company, potentially signaling a shift in his investment strategy.
