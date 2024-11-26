Director’s Share Disposal at Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Scott Kalniz, as he disposed of 10,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $1.96 each through an on-market trade. This move leaves Kalniz with no remaining shares in the company, potentially signaling a shift in his investment strategy.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.