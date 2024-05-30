Director’s Major Share Acquisition in Murray Cod Australia

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited has reported a significant change in director Brett William Fisher Paton’s interests, with an acquisition of 24,740,509 ordinary shares, boosting his total holding to 28,371,620 shares. The shares, valued at $1,731,835.63, were obtained in part through an accelerated entitlement offer and a block trade with Mathew Ryan. These transactions represent a noteworthy increase in Paton’s stake in the company.

