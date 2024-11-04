News & Insights

Directors Increase Stake in Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC announced that certain directors, including Nathan Imlach, have purchased shares in the company, showcasing their confidence in the firm’s future. The transactions were conducted on October 31, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. This move could be seen as a positive indicator for investors interested in the company’s stock performance.

