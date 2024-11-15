News & Insights

Director’s Departure at Seven Group Holdings

November 15, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Richard Uechtritz, a director of Seven Group Holdings Limited, has ceased his role as of November 14, 2024, with a notable interest in 335,063 ordinary shares held through various entities. This update may influence investor perspectives on the company’s board dynamics and stock holdings. Investors should keep an eye on potential changes in company leadership.

