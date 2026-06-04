Director Trims Ichor Holdings — the Cycle Bet Is What Matters Now

Key Points

Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$716K

This transaction represented 38.04% of Haugen’s direct holdings.

Haugen retains 16,162 direct shares following the transaction.

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On May 8, 2026, Director Marc Haugen disclosed the sale of 9,923 shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in multiple open-market transactions, per a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 9,923 Transaction value ~$716,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,162 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($72.11); post-transaction value based on May 8, 2026 market close ($74.42).

Key questions

How did this sale impact Marc Haugen’s direct ownership in Ichor Holdings, Ltd?

This transaction reduced Haugen’s directly held Common Stock from 26,085 to 16,162 shares, a 38.04% decrease, leaving him with a direct stake valued at approximately ~$1.2 million as of May 8, 2026.

This transaction reduced Haugen’s directly held Common Stock from 26,085 to 16,162 shares, a 38.04% decrease, leaving him with a direct stake valued at approximately ~$1.2 million as of May 8, 2026. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved in this transaction?

No, the sale was executed solely from Haugen’s direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were part of this transaction.

No, the sale was executed solely from Haugen’s direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative securities were part of this transaction. Does Haugen maintain a continuing equity interest after this sale?

Yes, after this transaction Haugen continues to hold 16,162 shares of Common Stock directly in Ichor Holdings, Ltd.

Yes, after this transaction Haugen continues to hold 16,162 shares of Common Stock directly in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. How does the transaction size compare to Haugen’s historical trading activity?

This sale is consistent with Haugen’s pattern of selling between 5,544 and 19,875 shares per event, with the current 9,923-share sale falling within his observed historical range for open-market sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-08) $72.11 Market capitalization $2.55 billion Revenue (TTM) $959.25 million 1-year price change 343.7%

*1-year performance calculated using June 1, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ICHR designs and manufactures fluid delivery subsystems, including gas and chemical delivery systems, as well as precision machined components for semiconductor capital equipment.

It generates revenue by supplying critical subsystems and components to semiconductor equipment OEMs, supporting manufacturing processes such as etching, deposition, and cleaning.

the company’s primary customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the semiconductor industry, with a global presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Mexico.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. provides fluid delivery solutions and precision components for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry. The company leverages engineering expertise and global manufacturing capabilities to support the demanding requirements of semiconductor OEMs. Its focus on mission-critical subsystems and international reach positions it as a provider to the global semiconductor supply chain.

What this transaction means for investors

Ichor sits in the unsexy but load-bearing part of the semiconductor supply chain— the fluid delivery systems and precision components that chipmakers' equipment can't run without. The stock is up 343% over the past year, and a gain that size on a company with thin margins and no direct pricing power is almost always multiple expansion doing the heavy lifting, not a fundamental rerating. Revenue is growing and the cycle is favorable, but investors coming in now are paying for a lot of optimism about where equipment spending goes from here.

The director's sale fits a routine pattern — annual equity awards followed by partial liquidation — and doesn't say anything meaningful about where the stock goes next. If this filing is your first look at Ichor, it's worth stepping back and understanding how the semiconductor supply chain actually works before drawing conclusions. Ichor's fortunes are inseparable from the capex cycles of OEM customers like Lam Research(NASDAQ:LRCX) or Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). The question for investors isn't what this director did — it's whether equipment spending has more runway or is closer to a peak. Market sentiment on that topic can switch very quickly, often faster than investors expect so I think caution is warrented at these levels.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Applied Materials and Lam Research. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.