Director of Toubani Resources Boosts Shareholding

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in the direct stock holdings of its director, Scott Perry, who acquired an additional 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 4.3 million shares. This acquisition, valued at $102,500, was made through an on-market purchase, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this move indicative of strong insider belief in the company’s growth potential.

For further insights into AU:TRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.