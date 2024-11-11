News & Insights

Director of Toubani Resources Boosts Shareholding

November 11, 2024 — 09:42 pm EST

Toubani Resources Limited Registered Shs (AU:TRE) has released an update.

Toubani Resources Limited has announced a significant increase in the direct stock holdings of its director, Scott Perry, who acquired an additional 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 4.3 million shares. This acquisition, valued at $102,500, was made through an on-market purchase, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Investors may find this move indicative of strong insider belief in the company’s growth potential.

