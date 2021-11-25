Director Thomas Erb Just Bought 67% More Shares In Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Potential Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shareholders may wish to note that the Director, Thomas Erb, recently bought US$207k worth of stock, paying US$104 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 67%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Post Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Robert Grote, for US$328k worth of shares, at about US$115 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$104). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Post Holdings insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:POST Insider Trading Volume November 25th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Post Holdings insiders own 9.0% of the company, worth about US$583m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Post Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Post Holdings insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Post Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

