Director At Tesla Exercises Options Worth $133.42M

Robyn Denholm, Director at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), reported a large exercise of company stock options on May 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In an insider options sale disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Denholm, Director at Tesla, exercised stock options for 521,268 shares of TSLA. The transaction value amounted to $133,421,922.

During Friday's morning session, Tesla shares up by 1.59%, currently priced at $284.97. Considering the current price, Denholm's 521,268 shares have a total value of $133,421,922.

Discovering Tesla: A Closer Look

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Financial Insights: Tesla

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tesla's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 16.31% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tesla's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.13.

Debt Management: Tesla's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Tesla's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 160.3 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 10.28 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Tesla's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 64.56, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Tesla's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Sell Sell Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.