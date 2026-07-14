A Director Sold Almost 2 Million Shares of This Oilfield Services Company After a Big Run. Should Investors Follow?

Key Points

1,919,594 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $51.45 million on June 25, 2026.

This represents 89.33% of Al-Nowais’s total reported holdings, reducing indirect ownership from 2.15 million to 229,198 shares.

All shares transacted were held indirectly via By Al Nowais Investments LLC; there were no direct holdings before or after the sale.

Al-Nowais retains 229,198 Ordinary Shares (indirect) as of June 25, 2026.

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On June 25, 2026, Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Nasser Al-Nowais reported the indirect sale of 1,919,594 shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) at a weighted-average price of $26.80 per share, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,919,594 Transaction value $51.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 229,198 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Key questions

What proportion of Al-Nowais’ position was reduced in this transaction?

This transaction accounted for 89.33% of his total reported holdings, with all shares sold held indirectly through By Al Nowais Investments LLC.

This transaction accounted for 89.33% of his total reported holdings, with all shares sold held indirectly through By Al Nowais Investments LLC. How does the trade size compare to Al-Nowais’s historical activity?

The 1,919,594 shares sold were the largest single-day disposition by Al-Nowais to date, exceeding his historical average sell size (~732,700 shares) and reflecting a drawdown in available capacity.

The 1,919,594 shares sold were the largest single-day disposition by Al-Nowais to date, exceeding his historical average sell size (~732,700 shares) and reflecting a drawdown in available capacity. What is the current remaining ownership after this trade?

Al-Nowais now retains 229,198 ordinary shares held indirectly, which can be converted to common stock, and holds no direct equity exposure in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. as of the filing date.

Al-Nowais now retains 229,198 ordinary shares held indirectly, which can be converted to common stock, and holds no direct equity exposure in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. as of the filing date. What market context surrounded the sale?

The transaction occurred as the stock was priced at $26.98 at the June 25, 2026, market close, with shares up 363.6% year over year at that point.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/25/26) $26.98 Market capitalization $2.89 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.43 billion 1-year price change 363.6%

Company snapshot

Offers comprehensive oilfield services, including production optimization, hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, water management, drilling, evaluation, and well intervention solutions.

Operates a service-based business model, supplying oilfield services to energy producers in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.

Primary customers are oil and gas exploration and production companies seeking advanced field services and integrated solutions to maximize well productivity and operational efficiency.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) is a leading oilfield services provider with a strong operational presence across key energy markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia Pacific. Leveraging its scale and integrated capabilities, NESR delivers a broad portfolio of production and drilling solutions tailored to the needs of regional energy producers. The company's competitive edge is rooted in its diversified service offerings, in-house engineering, and ability to support clients throughout the well lifecycle.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 26 sale of nearly 2 million NESR shares follows a more than 350% gain for the oilfield services company. Director Al-Nowais held these shares, as well as an additional 229,000 shares, via Al Nowais Investments, a UAE-based holding company that owns and controls companies doing work in energy, infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, and other fields.

It’s often difficult to determine the reason a company insider is buying and selling shares, and even more so when the moves are done via a trust, so investors shouldn’t put too much effort into trying to determine where the stock is going based on moves like these.

Consecutive earnings surprises over the last year have propelled NESR stock to record highs this year. In its latest report, on May 11, the company posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21. For the year, the company expects $1.68 per share in earnings on $1.91 per share in revenue, a more than 100% gain in EPS and about a 45% change in revenue, with even more growth expected for the next fiscal year.

Yet the stock is facing a new challenge: On June 27, it was removed from several Russell indexes. While this move was due to index reconstruction and not underlying problems with NESR specifically, the move matters because it can trigger mechanical selling by passive funds that follow those indexes.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.