Director Sells18,000 Innodata Shares for $1.7 Million

Key Points

18,000 shares of Common Stock were sold for a total of ~$1.70 million on May 21, 2026.

This transaction represented 82.03% of Forlenza's direct Common Stock holdings, reducing her direct position to 3,943 shares.

The shares were acquired through an option exercise and sold immediately; no indirect or trust entities were involved, and all activity was direct.

Forlenza retains Stock Option (Right to Buy): 2,000 shares (direct), which can be converted to Common Stock.

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Louise C. Forlenza, Director at Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), reported the exercise and immediate sale of 18,000 shares of common stock for a total transaction value of approximately $1.70 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 18,000 Transaction value ~$1.70 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,943 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$389K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($94.47); post-transaction value based on May 21, 2026 market close ($98.53).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale behind the transaction?

The transaction involved exercising 18,000 stock options for common stock and selling the shares immediately.

The transaction involved exercising 18,000 stock options for common stock and selling the shares immediately. How did the sale impact Forlenza's direct ownership in Innodata?

Forlenza's direct common stock holdings declined by 82.03% following the transaction, leaving her with 3,943 shares directly held as of May 21, 2026; no indirect holdings or trust entities were involved.

Forlenza's direct common stock holdings declined by 82.03% following the transaction, leaving her with 3,943 shares directly held as of May 21, 2026; no indirect holdings or trust entities were involved. What is the ongoing exposure to Innodata held by Forlenza after this transaction?

In addition to the remaining 3,943 common stock shares, Forlenza retains 2,000 stock options (fully vested) that, if exercised, could be converted into additional common stock, representing a continued beneficial interest in the company.

In addition to the remaining 3,943 common stock shares, Forlenza retains 2,000 stock options (fully vested) that, if exercised, could be converted into additional common stock, representing a continued beneficial interest in the company. How does the trade size compare to Forlenza's historical activity and available capacity?

The 18,000-share sale aligns with the upper end of her historical transaction sizes and reflects declining available capacity, as her direct holdings have contracted from over 86,000 shares in early 2025 to just 3,943 shares post-transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 21, 2026) $94.47 Market capitalization $3.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $283.42 million Net income (TTM) $39.29 million

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using May 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides AI-enabled data engineering platforms and managed services, including data annotation, curation, transformation, and compliance solutions, as well as specialized platforms for medical data processing and media monitoring.

Operates Digital Data Solutions, Synodex, and Agility segments, offering software platforms, managed services, and industry platforms as described in its company profile.

Serves enterprise clients in banking, insurance, financial services, technology, digital retail, and media sectors seeking scalable AI data solutions and analytics capabilities.

Innodata is a global data engineering company specializing in AI-driven platforms and managed services for enterprise customers. The company leverages proprietary technology and domain expertise to deliver scalable solutions that support artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives. Its diversified segment structure and focus on high-value data services provide a strategic advantage in the evolving information technology services landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of shares by Forlenza comes on the heels of an earnings report for the first quarter of 2026 that revealed a massive gain in net income. In Q1, net income was $14.9 million, a 91% gain from year-ago levels.

Moreover, the stock had risen by an astounding 1,400% over the previous five years as the data engineering company shifted its focus to the training and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs). This attracted attention for the company from big tech companies like Palantir.

The one concern for investors is that Forlenza sold 82% of her holdings. Although we have no word on why she sold shares, such a sale implies that the move is more than mere profit-taking.

Admittedly, at 89 times earnings, the stock appears to have become expensive, and the forward P/E ratio of 72 is unlikely to appease investors concerned about valuation.

This does not mean Innodata’s growth story is over. In fact, the company raised full-year revenue growth guidance to 40% or more, up from 35% or better in the previous quarter.

However, given its valuation, investors might want to approach the AI stock more cautiously.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.