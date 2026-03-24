Director Sells Regional Bank BPOP Shares for $204,000

Key Points

Alejandro M Sanchez sold 1,451 shares for a transaction value of approximately $204,000 on Feb. 26, 2026.

This sale represented 29.83% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 3,414 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings; there were no indirect or derivative securities transacted.

Sanchez retains 3,414 shares of common stock (direct).

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Alejandro M Sanchez, Director of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP), reported the sale of 1,451 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on Feb. 26, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,451 Transaction value ~$204,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 3,414 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$487,000

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Sanchez's prior trading activity in Popular?

This is Sanchez's first reported open-market sale of common stock, with previous filings reflecting only administrative transactions and a small purchase of nine shares.

This is Sanchez's first reported open-market sale of common stock, with previous filings reflecting only administrative transactions and a small purchase of nine shares. What portion of Sanchez's total common stock holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 29.83% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 4,865 to 3,414 shares.

The sale accounted for 29.83% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 4,865 to 3,414 shares. Did this transaction impact Sanchez's indirect or derivative ownership?

No, the filing indicates zero indirect holdings and no derivative securities were involved; all post-transaction shares remain directly held common stock.

No, the filing indicates zero indirect holdings and no derivative securities were involved; all post-transaction shares remain directly held common stock. What is the market context for this transaction?

The sale occurred with Popular shares priced around $140.85 per share amid a one-year total return of 45.95% as of Feb. 26, 2026, suggesting the transaction provided liquidity after substantial stock appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/26/26) $140.85 Revenue (TTM) $2.94 billion Net income (TTM) $831.75 million 1-year price change 42.06%

Company snapshot

Offers a broad suite of retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, loans, credit cards, and investment banking.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending activities, as well as fee-based services such as insurance, leasing, and brokerage operations.

Serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients across Puerto Rico, the United States mainland, and the British Virgin Islands.

Popular is a leading regional financial institution with a significant presence in Puerto Rico and expanding operations in select U.S. and Caribbean markets. The company leverages a diversified product offering and an extensive branch and ATM network to drive customer engagement and deposit growth. Its competitive edge lies in its deep local market knowledge and ability to serve a wide range of clients with tailored financial solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Regional bank Popular, Inc. has had a strong year, with its stock returning more than 45% year over year as of Feb. 26. Results in 2025 were solid, with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income of approximately $833.1 million compared to $614.2 million in 2024 and adjusted net income of about $823.5 million, a 27% increase.

Loans and deposits both grew while credit quality improved, and the bank repurchased more than $500 million worth of shares. It authorized an additional $500 million repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.75 per share. At current prices, the yield is around 2.2%. The strong performance and dividend yield set the stage for capital appreciation, which is likely what Sanchez took advantage of earlier this year.

According to Simply Wall St., analysts have raised their average price target for Popular stock to $170 from $161, as a more normalized yield curve improves the profitability outlook for regional banks. The stock price is up 7.8% year to date as of March 24.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.