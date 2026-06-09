Director Sells More Than 10,000 Shares of Fintech, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Edwin J Santos sold 10,466 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$154K on June 4, 2026.

The sale represented 36.66% of Santos's direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 28,548 to 18,082 shares.

This transaction involved only direct ownership; no shares were sold or held through indirect entities or derivative securities.

Santos retains 18,082 shares of Common Stock, ensuring continued exposure to equity value.

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On June 4, 2026, Edwin J Santos, Director, reported the sale of 10,466 shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) common stock in an open-market transaction, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,466 Transaction value ~$154K Post-transaction shares (direct) 18,082 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$264K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.69); post-transaction value calculated using transaction date share holdings and filing-reported position value.

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Santos's typical selling pattern?

The 10,466-share sale is in line with the average size of Santos's prior open-market dispositions, with each of his last three sell trades involving approximately 10,460–10,466 shares, reflecting a deliberate and consistent divestment approach.

The 10,466-share sale is in line with the average size of Santos's prior open-market dispositions, with each of his last three sell trades involving approximately 10,460–10,466 shares, reflecting a deliberate and consistent divestment approach. What impact does the sale have on Santos's remaining direct ownership?

After this transaction, Santos's direct holdings decreased by 36.66%, leaving him with 18,082 shares, or approximately 0.015% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

After this transaction, Santos's direct holdings decreased by 36.66%, leaving him with 18,082 shares, or approximately 0.015% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest available data. Was there any indirect or derivative activity associated with this transaction?

This filing reports exclusively on direct ownership activity; Santos has no indirect, trust, or derivative positions affected by this sale, and no options were exercised, nor were any indirect entities involved.

This filing reports exclusively on direct ownership activity; Santos has no indirect, trust, or derivative positions affected by this sale, and no options were exercised, nor were any indirect entities involved. Does the sale reflect a change in disposition strategy or capacity-driven moderation?

The size and cadence of recent sales are explained by the reduced remaining share capacity; as Santos's direct holdings have declined over time, the sale size has remained stable, indicating a methodical unwind rather than a shift in strategy.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-04) $14.69 Market capitalization $1.69 billion Revenue (TTM) $677.69 million Net income (TTM) $30.18 million

* 1-year performance data is calculated using June 4th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides a global payment processing platform and software solutions, supporting cross-border and domestic transactions for sectors including education, healthcare, travel, and B2B.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees and value-added services, leveraging direct integrations with alternative payment methods such as Alipay, Boleto, and PayPal/Venmo.

Targets institutions and organizations seeking efficient, multi-currency payment solutions, with a focus on educational institutions, healthcare providers, and global businesses.

Flywire Corporation operates at scale as a specialized provider of payment technology, facilitating seamless, multi-currency transactions for institutional clients worldwide. The company’s strategy centers on deep vertical integration and broad payment method coverage, enabling clients to optimize receivables and enhance customer payment experiences. Flywire’s competitive advantage lies in its sector-specific solutions and robust global payment infrastructure.

What this transaction means for investors

Edwin Santos, Director at Flywire Corporation (FLYW), recently sold about 10,500 shares of NovoCure stock for approximately $155,000. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, let’s dig into Flywire’s stock performance. The company’s shares have struggled to gain traction in the market. Since 2021, Flywire stock has dropped by about 60%, resulting in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -16.8%. By contrast, the benchmark S&P 500 has delivered a total return of 89%, with a CAGR of 13.5%.

Zooming in on 2026 alone, Flywire has performed slightly better, although the stock has still underperformed the market. Shares have declined by 2% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up about 9%.

Turning to fundamentals, many measures look solid. Revenue, net income, and free cash flow all appear to be trending in the right direction, with steady increases over the last five years. However, gross margins have slipped from 62% in 2021 to around 56% today as the company enters new, less profitable channels.

In summary, Flywire stock offers a mixed picture. Many fundamentals are moving in the right direction, with revenue in particular showing steady, impressive growth. However, that performance hasn’t translated to the stock price, which continues to underperform the market on both short and long-term time horizons.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.