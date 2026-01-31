Director Sells GKOS 15,000 Shares for $1.9 Million

Key Points

15,000 shares were exercised as options and immediately sold in the open market for a total of ~$1.9 million at around $127.71 per share on Jan. 22, 2026.

This transaction represented 28.60% of Stapley's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 52,449 to 37,449 shares, with post-trade direct holdings valued at ~$4.7 million.

All activity was conducted through direct ownership; there were no indirect entities involved, and no shares were gifted or withheld.

Marc Stapley, a director at Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), executed a direct sale of 15,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $1.9 million on Jan. 22, 2026, following the exercise of an equivalent number of stock options, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value $1.92 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 37,449 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.71 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($127.71); post-transaction value based on the closing price of Jan. 22, 2026 ($125.90).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to prior dispositions by Marc Stapley?

This sale of 15,000 shares materially exceeds the median administrative disposition of 6,250 shares since May 2024.

What was the structural context behind the transaction?

The disposition resulted from a derivative event: 15,000 stock options were exercised, and the underlying shares were immediately sold, as disclosed in the filing's derivative context.

What is the broader implication for Stapley's ownership and future capacity?

Following this transaction, direct holdings fell to 37,449 shares (valued at ~$4.71 million on the day of the transaction), representing 0.07% of outstanding shares, and with no options outstanding.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $6.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $469.82 million Net income (TTM) -$87.61 million *1-year price change -24.92%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 31, 2026.

Company snapshot

Glaukos Corporation offers ophthalmic medical devices and pharmaceutical therapies, specializing in solutions for glaucoma and related eye conditions. Its clients include ophthalmologists and healthcare institutions in the United States and internationally, focusing on patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma and related conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

On Jan. 28, 2026, Glaukos announced that it received FDA approval for the re-administration of one of its supplements to help glaucoma patients manage their condition. Now, physicians can re-administer the supplement to patients more than once, depending on the condition of their corneas. The company continues to be a dominant force in a pharmaceutical market that faces strong demand for products relating to eye health.

It should also be noted that the transactions Stapley conducted were scheduled in advance under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows an insider to set up transactions for future dates.

Glaukos’ stock had a rough 2025, falling approximately 25% throughout the year. However, the stock is up 4.3% in January 2026, and the recent FDA approval may help share prices in the short term. But long-term-wise, the company has been operating at a zero profit level for over five years and is on pace to close FY 2025 with a net loss again.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

