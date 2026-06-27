Director Sells 6,524 Flywire Shares Worth $92,000

Key Points

Edwin J Santos sold 6,524 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$92K on June 8, 2026.

This transaction reduced his direct Common Stock holdings by 36.08%, leaving 11,558 shares post-sale.

All shares were disposed of directly; no indirect or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

Santos retains 11,558 shares (direct) following the latest sale; recent trading cadence and smaller trade sizes reflect a pattern of sales constrained by reduced available holdings.

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Edwin J Santos, Director at Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW), reported the sale of Common Stock in an open-market transaction on June 8, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,524 Transaction value ~$92K Post-transaction shares (direct) 11,558 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$160K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($14.12); post-transaction value based on June 8, 2026 market close (using $14.12).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Santos’s previous sales?

The 6,524 shares sold represent the smallest of Santos’s last three open-market sales, which have ranged from 6,524 to 10,466 shares, reflecting a decline in transaction size as his available holdings have decreased.

The 6,524 shares sold represent the smallest of Santos’s last three open-market sales, which have ranged from 6,524 to 10,466 shares, reflecting a decline in transaction size as his available holdings have decreased. What proportion of Santos’s direct Common Stock holdings was impacted?

This sale accounted for 36.08% of his direct Common Stock holdings at the time of the transaction, a considerable reduction that aligns with his recent pattern of sizable proportional dispositions.

This sale accounted for 36.08% of his direct Common Stock holdings at the time of the transaction, a considerable reduction that aligns with his recent pattern of sizable proportional dispositions. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities involved?

No indirect or derivative positions were disclosed; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly by Santos, with no trust, LLC, or options activity reported in this filing.

No indirect or derivative positions were disclosed; all shares sold were held and disposed of directly by Santos, with no trust, LLC, or options activity reported in this filing. What does this activity indicate about future capacity for similar transactions?

With post-sale direct holdings at 11,558 shares (about 23.4% of his year-ago position), the declining trade size is primarily a function of reduced share inventory, signaling that future sales may be smaller unless additional shares are acquired or vested.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-06-08) $13.88 Market capitalization $1.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $677.69 million Net income (TTM) $30.18 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 8th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides a global payment processing platform and software solutions, with integration to leading alternative payment methods such as Alipay, Boleto, and PayPal/Venmo; core revenue is generated from transaction fees and software services across education, healthcare, travel, and B2B sectors.

Operates a technology-driven business model, facilitating cross-border and domestic payments in multiple currencies and payment types, leveraging direct integrations and value-added services to monetize payment flows.

Primary customers include educational institutions, healthcare providers, travel companies, and business enterprises seeking efficient, secure, and flexible payment solutions for their clients and payers worldwide.

Flywire Corporation is a Boston-based provider of global payment technology, serving clients across diverse verticals. The company leverages a proprietary platform to streamline complex payment processes, enabling efficient cross-border transactions and compliance for institutions and their customers.

With a focus on high-growth sectors such as education and healthcare, Flywire differentiates itself through its robust integrations with alternative payment methods and its ability to handle multi-currency, high-value payments at scale.

What this transaction means for investors

Santos’s sale of more shares of Flywire stock is likely not a surprise for investors observing his behavior. He has made multiple share sales in the past.

Nonetheless, this transaction alone accounted for 36% of his holdings, and when considering past sales, it appears Santos has been a seller of his own company’s stock for some time. Also, that attitude might be understandable as the stock had lost around three-fourths of its value over the last five years.

However, given the improved metrics, one has to wonder whether Santos sold too much stock. During the last 12 months, the stock rose by 32%. Also, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is less than 3.

That is a bargain, considering its $188 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was up 41%. It was also a significant spike from the 26% revenue growth for 2025. That growth occurred as it expanded into travel and hospitality and integrated its software with more systems.

Given the improved financial performance and Flywire’s growing presence in the marketplace, it looks more like a fintech stock to buy than one to sell right now.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.