Director Sells 45,000 Impinj Shares Worth $6.4 Million

Key Points

45,037 shares were indirectly sold for a total transaction value of ~$6.4 million, based on a weighted average price of $141.87 per share during June 2–3, 2026.

The sale represented 4.66% of Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect holdings, reducing indirect ownership from 967,000 to 921,467 shares; direct holdings remained at zero.

All activity was executed indirectly, with no shares held or transacted directly by Sylebra Capital LLC or its principals.

This transaction continues the cadence of open-market sales, and the reduction in sale size reflects the diminishing available share inventory.

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Capital LLC Sylebra, Director at Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), reported the indirect sale of common stock across open-market transactions on June 2 and June 3, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 45,037 Transaction value $6.4 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 921,467 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($141.87).

Key questions

What proportion of Sylebra Capital LLC's total position did this sale represent?

This sale involved 4.66% of Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect holdings, with no direct shares held or traded at any point during the transaction.

This sale involved 4.66% of Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect holdings, with no direct shares held or traded at any point during the transaction. How was control and beneficial ownership of the shares structured?

All shares were held via advisory clients and funds under Sylebra Capital LLC's management; per footnotes, voting and dispositive power is shared among related entities, with beneficial ownership disclaimed except to the extent of pecuniary interest.

All shares were held via advisory clients and funds under Sylebra Capital LLC's management; per footnotes, voting and dispositive power is shared among related entities, with beneficial ownership disclaimed except to the extent of pecuniary interest. How does the transaction size relate to historical sales cadence?

With remaining holdings materially lower than in prior periods, smaller sale sizes are consistent with a reduced available inventory as Sylebra Capital LLC nears completion of its multi-period open-market disposition.

With remaining holdings materially lower than in prior periods, smaller sale sizes are consistent with a reduced available inventory as Sylebra Capital LLC nears completion of its multi-period open-market disposition. What is the current remaining exposure to Impinj, Inc. after this sale?

Following the transaction, Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect exposure stands at 921,467 shares, now representing 0 direct shares and no derivative (option) holdings.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $361,048,000.00 Net income (TTM) -$27,657,000.00 Employees 451 1-year price change 14.50%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 3rd, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a cloud connectivity platform integrating endpoint ICs, reader ICs, readers, gateways, and software to wirelessly connect and track individual items.

Generates revenue primarily through sales of integrated circuits, system products, and software solutions to partners and end-users in various industries.

Serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial, and other sectors via distributors, system integrators, and solution partners.

Impinj, Inc. is a semiconductor technology company specializing in RFID-based connectivity solutions that enable real-time item tracking and data collection across global industries. With a scalable platform and a focus on innovation, Impinj addresses complex supply chain and asset management challenges for enterprise customers. The company's competitive advantage lies in its integrated product ecosystem and broad industry reach.

What this transaction means for investors

Investors rarely learn for sure why an insider might sell a stock, and investors have little clue as to why Sylebra Capital might sell more shares of Impinj. Sylebra is a global hedge fund with ties to the company. Even after the sale, which meant it sold under 5% of its indirect holdings, it continues to hold a substantial position in the company.

Knowing that, the move could be a capital allocation decision, perhaps in search of faster growth. Impinj has shown negligible revenue growth and ongoing losses. That did not give the stock a low valuation, as it traded at an 11 price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, far above the average sales multiple of less than 4 for the S&P 500. Consequently, the tech stock has risen slowly over the last five years.

Moreover, as a hedge fund, Sylebra is always looking for other opportunities, and the stock’s slow growth implied it could find higher returns in other investments. Given that slow revenue growth and relatively high sales multiple, investors might be wise to follow that lead and seek gains elsewhere.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.