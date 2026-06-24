Director Sells 43,000 Veeco Instruments Shares for $2.7 Million

Key Points

Damore directly sold 43,701 shares for a transaction value of approximately $2.65 million on May 14, 2026.

The sale accounted for 27.96% of his direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 112,594 shares.

No indirect participation or derivative activity was involved in this filing; the transaction consisted entirely of direct open-market sales.

This was Damore's only open-market sale within the past two years, and subsequent trades will be capacity-limited by the lower remaining holdings.

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Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO), a supplier of semiconductor process equipment, reported a sale by Director Richard A. Damore amid a year of sharp stock gains, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 43,701 Transaction value $2.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 112,594 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.7 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($60.71); post-transaction value based on May 14, 2026 market close ($59.51).

Key questions

What proportion of Damore's direct stake was affected by this sale?

The transaction reduced Damore's direct common stock position by 27.96%, with 112,594 shares remaining post-sale.

The transaction reduced Damore's direct common stock position by 27.96%, with 112,594 shares remaining post-sale. Was there any indirect or derivative component to the transaction?

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from trusts, family entities, or derivative securities.

No; all shares sold were held directly, with no involvement from trusts, family entities, or derivative securities. How does this activity fit into Damore's historical trading cadence?

This sale is his only open-market disposition in the last two years, with three other filings in the period relating to administrative adjustments rather than sales.

This sale is his only open-market disposition in the last two years, with three other filings in the period relating to administrative adjustments rather than sales. What is the current market value of Damore's remaining direct holdings?

As of May 14, 2026, the post-transaction direct stake is valued at approximately $6.7 million, based on the closing price of $59.51 per share.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.60 billion Revenue (TTM) $655.34 million Net income (TTM) $23.12 million 1-year price change 178.6%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 14, 2026.

Company snapshot

Offers semiconductor and thin film process equipment, including laser annealing, ion beam deposition, chemical vapor deposition, molecular beam epitaxy, and packaging lithography systems.

Generates revenue through the sale of advanced process equipment and ongoing support services to manufacturers of microelectronic components.

Serves integrated device manufacturers, foundries, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research institutions and universities.

Veeco Instruments is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries, leveraging a broad technology portfolio to address diverse fabrication needs. The company’s strategy centers on innovation in deposition and etch solutions, enabling clients to achieve high-performance and cost-effective device manufacturing. With a global customer base and a history dating back to 1945, Veeco Instruments maintains a competitive edge through technical expertise and specialized product offerings.

What this transaction means for investors

The SEC filing did not reveal why Damore sold almost 28% of his common shares. However, the move looks like a case of profit-taking amid the massive gains in the semiconductor stock.

Admittedly, sales are down due to a drop in China sales. Still, like other chip companies, Veeco Instruments’ stock has benefited from the massive data center buildout, and its equipment is in high demand.

As previously mentioned, Veeco Instruments’ stock was up by almost 179% over the past year at the time of the sale. That was its highest level in decades.

Additionally, a pullback in profits raised its P/E ratio to 195. While that fact might tempt investors to write off the higher earnings multiple as an anomaly, its 46 forward P/E ratio confirms that the stock had become more expensive. That arguably makes now a good time to sell a portion of one’s shares.

However, investors should also note that Damore had not sold any other shares recently, and he has kept more than 72% of his Veeco stock. That is indicative of a continued commitment to this investment, which should ease investor worries about this sale.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.