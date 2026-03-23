Director Sells $3.8 Million in IESC Shares After a 150% Run-Up -- Should Investors Pay Attention?

Key Points

7,500 shares were sold across two separate filings for a combined transaction value of approximately $3.8 million, based on a blended average price of roughly $508.65 per share from Feb. 24 to Mar. 4, 2026.

The transactions reduced Todd Cleveland's direct holdings from 85,817 to 78,089 shares -- a reduction of approximately 8.9% of his position at the start of the selling period.

The sales involved only direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative (option) activity was reported in either filing.

The selling occurred after a roughly 157% one-year run in IESC stock, consistent with a multi-year pattern of Cleveland methodically reducing his position as the stock has appreciated.

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Todd Cleveland, Director at IES Holdings (NASDAQ:IESC) , disclosed the sale of 7,500 shares of common stock across two separate SEC Form 4 filings. The first filing covered multiple open-market transactions from Feb. 24 through Feb. 26, 2026 (5,000 shares), according to a SEC Form 4 filing. The second filing covered additional sales from March 2 through March 4, 2026 (2,500 shares).

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 7,500 Transaction value ~$3.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 78,089 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$34.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($508.65); post-transaction value based on March 20, 2026, market close ($436.95).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Todd Cleveland’s previous selling activity?

Even though this sale includes two separate filings, the 7,500-share sale across both filings is smaller than the roughly 10,000-share median for Cleveland’s prior open-market sales since April 2023 on a per-event basis.

Even though this sale includes two separate filings, the 7,500-share sale across both filings is smaller than the roughly 10,000-share median for Cleveland’s prior open-market sales since April 2023 on a per-event basis. What proportion of Cleveland’s remaining direct ownership was impacted?

The combined transactions account for approximately 8.9% of his direct holdings at the start of the period.

The combined transactions account for approximately 8.9% of his direct holdings at the start of the period. Were any derivative securities or indirect holdings involved in this transaction?

No options, warrants, or indirect (e.g., trust or LLC) holdings were disclosed or affected; all activity was solely in directly held common shares.

No options, warrants, or indirect (e.g., trust or LLC) holdings were disclosed or affected; all activity was solely in directly held common shares. What is the context for this trade relative to price performance and insider capacity?

The sale occurred after a 157% one-year total return in IESC stock (as of March 20, 2026), and follows a multi-year pattern of Cleveland reducing his position, with Cleveland’s remaining direct holdings now standing at about half their April 2023 level.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.5 billion Net income (TTM) $341.1 million Price (as of market close 3/20/26) $436.95 1-year price change 157%

Company snapshot

IES Holdings leverages its scale and technical expertise to deliver integrated services and custom-engineered products, positioning itself as a key partner for complex infrastructure and building projects across the United States.

Offers integrated electrical and technology systems, network infrastructure, power distribution equipment, and residential/commercial electrical installations.

Generates revenue through design, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing services across commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and residential markets.

Serves a diverse customer base, including office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, utilities, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and residential developers.

What this transaction means for investors

When a company director sells almost $4 million worth of stock, it can look alarming at first glance -- but context matters a lot here. IESC shares have been on a tear -- appreciating more than 150% over the past year. Todd Cleveland's selling pattern looks less like an exit strategy and more like disciplined profit-taking after an extraordinary run.

When a stock more than doubles that quickly, many investors will consider locking in at least some of their gains. Cleveland has been selling shares, in measured increments, since at least 2023. But he still holds more than 78,000 shares -- a stake worth more than $34 million at recent prices. That's hardly a vote of no confidence.

IES Holdings operates in a corner of the market that's hard to ignore right now. The company's focus on electrical systems, data center infrastructure, and power distribution puts it squarely in the path of some of the biggest secular trends in the U.S. economy -- AI-driven data center build-out, grid modernization, and the ongoing reshoring of domestic manufacturing. Those tailwinds aren’t going away because one director took some chips off the table.

For those already following IESC, this transaction reads more as one person’s routine portfolio management than any kind of red flag.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.