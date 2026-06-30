Director Sells 33,000 Impinj Shares Worth $4.6 Million

Key Points

33,412 shares were sold indirectly on June 4, 2026, with an estimated transaction value of ~$4.57 million based on the reported price of $136.84 per share.

This sale represented 3.63% of Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect holdings in Impinj, reducing total indirect ownership from 921,467 to 888,055 shares.

No shares are held directly; all remaining ownership is indirect, attributed to entities managed by Sylebra Capital and advisory clients as disclosed in the filing footnotes.

The transaction continues a multi-period disposition cadence.

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Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), a RAIN RFID technology leader serving diverse global industries, saw an insider sale amid ongoing multi-period stake reductions.

On June 4, 2026, Impinj Director Sylebra Capital LLC reported the indirect sale of common stock, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 33,412 Transaction value $4.6 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 888,055 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($136.84); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($136.18).

Key questions

What proportion of Sylebra Capital LLC's position was impacted by this transaction?

This sale accounted for 3.63% of Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect holdings in Impinj as of the transaction date, reducing its position from 921,467 to 888,055 shares.

This sale accounted for 3.63% of Sylebra Capital LLC's indirect holdings in Impinj as of the transaction date, reducing its position from 921,467 to 888,055 shares. How was ownership structured, and which entities are attributed as indirect holders?

All shares involved were held indirectly, attributed to Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund, Sylebra Capital Menlo Master Fund, and other advisory clients managed by Sylebra entities as referenced in the filing footnotes; no shares were held directly by Sylebra Capital LLC.

All shares involved were held indirectly, attributed to Sylebra Capital Partners Master Fund, Sylebra Capital Menlo Master Fund, and other advisory clients managed by Sylebra entities as referenced in the filing footnotes; no shares were held directly by Sylebra Capital LLC. How does this sale compare to the historical cadence of dispositions by Sylebra Capital LLC?

Since November 2025, Sylebra Capital LLC has executed 14 sales, progressively reducing its indirect position, with recent sale sizes declining in line with available share capacity as total holdings decreased.

Since November 2025, Sylebra Capital LLC has executed 14 sales, progressively reducing its indirect position, with recent sale sizes declining in line with available share capacity as total holdings decreased. What is the market context for this transaction?

Reflecting a one-year total return of 6.59% as of the transaction date; the transaction value was set around this level, with no direct impact on Sylebra's beneficial ownership through other means.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $4.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $361.05 million Net income (TTM) ($27.66 million) Price (as of market close June 4, 2026) $136.18

* 1-year performance is calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers endpoint ICs, reader ICs, readers, gateways, and software for wireless item connectivity and identification, with revenue primarily from endpoint IC and systems product sales.

Operates a platform-based business model, generating income through hardware sales and software solutions delivered via a global network of distributors, integrators, and resellers.

Serves a diverse customer base across retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial, sports, and other sectors.

Impinj is a technology company specializing in RAIN RFID solutions that connect physical items to enterprise and consumer software systems. The company leverages a scalable platform and a robust partner network to address item-level tracking and data capture needs across multiple industries. Its competitive edge lies in the integration of advanced semiconductor technology with cloud connectivity, enabling high-volume, real-time item intelligence for complex operational environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Sylebra Capital made its 14th sales transaction of Impinj stock since November 25, continuing to reduce an indirect position which still stands at more than 888,000 shares.

Like the previous sales, this was modest, representing a 3.63% reduction. However, as a global hedge fund, it is always seeking opportunities for higher returns.

Despite being a semiconductor stock involved in cloud connectivity and RFID, the company reported reduced revenues in both the first quarter of 2026 and in 2025, and its net losses continue. That situation makes it harder to overlook a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of more than 11 when the S&P 500 average is about 3.6.

Moreover, Form 4 filings do not include an insider’s reason for the sale, or, for that matter, when Sylebra might decide to stop selling its shares.

Still, given the current pattern, more sales of Impinj stock from Sylebra should not come as a surprise. Moreover, considering the financials and its valuation, investors might take the direction of Sylebra’s Impinj holdings into account when deciding what course of action to take regarding this company.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Impinj. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.