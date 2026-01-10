Director Sells 25,000 JFrog Shares for $1.8 Million

Key Points

25,000 shares were sold directly by Yossi Sela for a reported $1,750,000 on Dec. 10, 2025.

The transaction represented 16.22% of Sela's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake to 129,165 shares (0.11% ownership).

No indirect holdings or derivative instruments were involved; all shares were held and sold directly.

The size and percentage of the sale reflect a higher proportion of remaining capacity, consistent with a declining share base after a period of serial dispositions.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) delivers DevOps solutions for enterprise software supply chains; a key insider recently reduced their direct holdings.

Director Yossi Sela of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) disposed of 25,000 ordinary shares in a direct open-market sale on Dec. 10, 2025, for a reported transaction value of $1,750,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value $1.75 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 129,165 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $8.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($70.00); post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 market close ($68.98).

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Sela's historical transaction patterns?

This sale of 25,000 shares matches the recent period median sell size, but the 16.22% of holdings impacted is notably higher than the recent period's median 10.45% per sale, reflecting a diminished share base and more concentrated remaining holdings.

No; the entire transaction was executed from Sela's direct holdings, with no activity in trusts or other indirect entities, and no options or derivative securities were exercised or disposed.

Following this transaction, Sela retains 129,165 directly held shares, which is 22.9% of his position at the start of the recent activity window, meaning future sales of comparable size will represent progressively larger proportions of his remaining stake unless holdings are replenished.

The transaction occurred as JFrog's shares delivered a 126.83% one-year return (as of Dec. 10, 2025), and the average sale price of $70.00 per share was close to the market close of $68.98.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 10, 2025) $70.00 Market capitalization $8.15 billion Revenue (TTM) $502.61 million 1-year price change 127.10%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 10, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive DevOps platform, including JFrog Artifactory, Pipelines, Xray, and Distribution, focused on software package management, security, and delivery automation.

Serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors, targeting organizations with complex software supply chain needs.

JFrog operates at scale in the DevOps software market, providing essential tools for automating and securing software delivery pipelines. The company's strategy centers on recurring revenue from enterprise customers that require robust, scalable solutions for managing software artifacts and updates. JFrog's competitive edge lies in its integrated platform approach and its ability to address the needs of organizations with demanding software supply chain requirements.

What this transaction means for investors

Sela’s sale of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) shares comes at a time when the stock has reached a five-year high. Additionally, he has served on its board of directors since 2012, meaning he was there before the company’s IPO in 2020.

Over that time, JFrog’s shareholders endured a long wait as the stock began plummeting soon after the IPO. With that, a stock with an initial price of $44 per share that briefly reached $95 per share in 2020 fell to just above $16 per share by the middle of 2022.

It was not until the summer of 2025 that JFrog returned to its original price from the IPO. Now, with Sela able to receive $70 per share, he may simply be cashing in on a long-awaited reward.

Investors should also note that the sale made up just over 16% of his holdings. The fact that he retained nearly 84% of his shares seems to indicate that he remains bullish on JFrog’s future.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing that reports insider trades of a company’s securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, rather than through a private transaction or pre-arranged deal.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other intermediaries.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through entities such as trusts, partnerships, or family members, rather than held personally.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on the price of an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Serial dispositions: Repeated sales of shares over a period, rather than a single large transaction.

Ownership stake: The proportion of a company’s shares held by an individual or entity, often expressed as a percentage.

DevOps: A set of practices combining software development and IT operations to shorten development cycles and improve software quality.

Software supply chain: The process and tools involved in creating, testing, securing, and delivering software from development to deployment.

Artifacts (in software): Files or packages produced during software development, such as binaries, libraries, or container images.

Market close: The official end of the trading day when the final price for a security is established.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



