Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Financial Services Provider, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Rhodes R Bobbitt sold 20,000 shares directly for a transaction value of approximately $758,000 at an average price around $37.88 per share (May 26–27, 2026).

The sale represented 17.09% of Bobbitt’s direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 117,016 to 97,016 shares.

All shares were disposed of via direct transactions; there were no indirect, gifted, or derivative activities reported in this filing.

This transaction follows a similar cadence as Bobbitt's previous sale this month, with capacity-driven trade sizes as direct holdings decrease.

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Dallas-based Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), a diversified financial services provider, reported insider selling in its latest SEC filing.

Director Rhodes R Bobbitt reported the sale of 20,000 shares of Hilltop Holdings, totaling approximately $758,000, in multiple open-market transactions on May 26, 2026, and May 27, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value $757,500.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 97,016 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.65 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($37.88); post-transaction value based on May 27, 2026 market close ($37.88).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Bobbitt’s recent historical trading activity?

The 20,000-share sale is Bobbitt’s largest sell transaction in the past year, following a 10,000-share sale two weeks earlier, for a total of 30,000 shares sold since May of last year.

The 20,000-share sale is Bobbitt’s largest sell transaction in the past year, following a 10,000-share sale two weeks earlier, for a total of 30,000 shares sold since May of last year. What proportion of Bobbitt’s direct holdings does this sale represent, and what is the remaining capacity?

This transaction accounted for 17.09% of direct shares held prior to the sale, leaving Bobbitt with 97,016 shares, or 76.4% of the starting position as of July 2025.

This transaction accounted for 17.09% of direct shares held prior to the sale, leaving Bobbitt with 97,016 shares, or 76.4% of the starting position as of July 2025. Were any indirect holdings, gifts, or derivative transactions involved?

No; all activity was direct, with no shares transferred via trusts or family entities, and no option exercises or gifts reported in this filing.

No; all activity was direct, with no shares transferred via trusts or family entities, and no option exercises or gifts reported in this filing. Does the transaction align with typical cadence or indicate a change in disposition pace?

Sell transaction frequency and size are consistent with Bobbitt’s historical pattern, and the reduction in trade size over time reflects declining direct share capacity rather than a change in disposition approach.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.59 billion Net income (TTM) $161.31 million Dividend yield 2.13% 1-year price change 29.27%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 27, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified suite of financial services, including business and consumer banking, broker-dealer activities, and mortgage origination.

Generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending, fees from financial products, and commissions from brokerage and mortgage services.

Serves a broad customer base encompassing individuals, businesses, municipalities, and institutional clients, with a focus on regional markets.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial services holding company with operations spanning banking, broker-dealer, and mortgage origination. The company leverages its diversified platform to generate revenue across multiple financial verticals, supporting stable earnings and mitigating risk. Its integrated business model and regional focus provide competitive advantages in customer reach and service breadth.

What this transaction means for investors

According to a recent SEC filing, Director Rhodes R Bobbitt of Dallas-based Hilltop Holdings (HTH) has sold 20,000 shares of HTH, valued at approximately $758,000. Here are a few key takeaways for investors.

First off, let’s discuss Hilltop’s recent performance. The company’s shares have generated very little over the past five years. Indeed, the stock is up about 14% over this period, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. The benchmark S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 94% over this same period, with a CAGR of 14.1%.

Over the last year, however, the stock has generated solid returns. Shares have advanced by 32.5%, which is slightly better than the S&P 500’s 29.6% return.

Hilltop shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.5x. While this ratio is well below the broader market average P/E of around 30x, it is within the typical range for financial services stocks. Hilltop also boasts a dividend yield of around 2.1%.

In summary, Hilltop stock has beaten the S&P over the last year, although its long-term performance history falls well short of the benchmark index. In addition, the stock appears fairly valued, relative to its sector average.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.