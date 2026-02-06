Director Sells 20,000 Celcuity Shares for $2.4 Million Following 933% Share Price Jump

Key Points

David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares indirectly on Jan. 27, 2026 for a transaction value of ~$2.4 million, at a weighted average price of $120.03 per share.

The transaction represented 18.18% of Dalvey’s total indirect holdings prior to the sale, reducing his stake from 110,000 to 90,000 shares.

All shares were held and sold indirectly via Brightstone Venture Capital Fund, LP.

10 stocks we like better than Celcuity ›

On Jan. 27, 2026, Director David Dalvey reported the indirect sale of 20,000 shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) for a total value of approximately $2.4 million, executed via the Brightstone Venture Capital Fund, LP as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value $2.4 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 90,000

Key questions

What proportion of Dalvey's total Celcuity holdings did this transaction represent?

This sale amounted to 18.18% of Dalvey’s indirect holdings in Celcuity, bringing total indirect shares from 110,000 down to 90,000.

This sale amounted to 18.18% of Dalvey’s indirect holdings in Celcuity, bringing total indirect shares from 110,000 down to 90,000. What was the transaction structure and which entity facilitated the sale?

All shares were sold indirectly through Brightstone Venture Capital Fund, LP.

All shares were sold indirectly through Brightstone Venture Capital Fund, LP. How does this trade compare with Dalvey’s historical trading pattern and available capacity?

This 20,000-share sale matches the median size of Dalvey’s recent sell transactions and reflects reduced available capacity, as indirect holdings have steadily declined in serial transactions since June 2024.

This 20,000-share sale matches the median size of Dalvey’s recent sell transactions and reflects reduced available capacity, as indirect holdings have steadily declined in serial transactions since June 2024. What is the market context for this transaction?

Celcuity shares were priced at $120.03 for this sale; over the past year, the stock delivered a 933.0% total return as of that date, amplifying the potential value captured by these insider sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Jan. 27, 2026) $120.03 Market capitalization $4.92 billion Net income (TTM) -$162.72 million 1-year price change 933%

Company snapshot

Celcuity develops molecularly targeted therapies for cancer, with a primary focus on the CELsignia diagnostic platform and the Gedatolisib drug candidate for breast cancer treatment.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model, generating value by advancing proprietary diagnostics and therapeutics through clinical development and potential future commercialization or licensing agreements.

Celcuity primarily targets oncology healthcare providers and pharmaceutical partners, with an emphasis on hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, and advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients in the United States.

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic platforms to address unmet needs in oncology. The company's strategy centers on precision medicine, utilizing the CELsignia platform to match targeted therapies to individual cancer patients. With a lean workforce and a focus on innovative cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, Celcuity aims to differentiate itself through technology-driven solutions and strategic industry partnerships.

What this transaction means for investors

Dalvey’s $2.4 million indirect sale was part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Brightstone Venture Capital Fund. Rule 10b5-1 trading plans are common tools used by executive insiders that allow them to buy and sell shares on a prearranged basis, eliminating the appearance of insider trading. It’s a good reminder that insiders can sell shares for lots of reasons, including liquidity purposes and tax considerations, and investors shouldn’t always look for deeper concerns about their company’s or stock’s performance.

That said, Celcuity stock has had a monster year, returning 933% since Jan. 27, 2025. At the European Society of Medical Oncology in 2025, Celcuity revealed positive results from its clinical study in patients with HR+/HER2- breast cancer, delaying progression for over a year in some patients, while also reporting positive safety results. The stock soared on the news and analysts and investors began comparing the company to top-five pharma company Roche, whose own promising breast-cancer drug yielded less impactful results.

While the results are impressive, it’s still early days for Celcuity’s business, which remains unprofitable. This is often the risk with smaller companies in the biotech and pharma markets — positive results can send shares soaring, leaving investors to make their best predictions about whether the company can deliver financially.

Should you buy stock in Celcuity right now?

Before you buy stock in Celcuity, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Celcuity wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Roche Holding AG. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.