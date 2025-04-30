Director At RLJ Lodging Buys $129K of Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that McBride Robin Zeigler, Director at RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), made a noteworthy insider purchase on April 29,.

What Happened: Zeigler's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 18,518 shares of RLJ Lodging. The total transaction value is $129,996.

RLJ Lodging shares are trading down 0.0% at $7.02 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

All You Need to Know About RLJ Lodging

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on premium-branded, rooms-oriented, high-margin, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels located within the heart of demand locations. Its hotels are geographically diverse and concentrated in urban markets providing multiple demand generators from business, leisure, and other travelers. Its hotels are under the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt brand names. The Hotel is a single reportable segment. Its hotel segment revenues are derived from the operation of hotel properties which includes room revenue by renting hotel rooms, food and beverage revenue from the sale of food and beverages, and other revenue from parking fees, resort fees, gift shop sales, and other guest service fees.

RLJ Lodging: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: RLJ Lodging's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 26.56% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): RLJ Lodging's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.01.

Debt Management: RLJ Lodging's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 26.0 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.79 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for RLJ Lodging's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 9.35, RLJ Lodging could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Latest Ratings for RLJ

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 Truist Securities Downgrades Buy Hold Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Underweight Underweight

