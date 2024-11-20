Director Resignation at Japan Hotel REIT Advisors

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd., the asset management company for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation, has announced the resignation of Director and Senior Advisor Hisashi Furukawa, effective December 18, 2024. This change will be processed following all necessary legal and regulatory procedures.

