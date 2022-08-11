Director Rafeh Masood Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Rafeh Masood, the Director of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) recently shelled out US$50k to buy stock, at US$37.50 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Harley-Davidson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Accounting Officer, Mark Kornetzke, for US$346k worth of shares, at about US$40.33 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$38.87. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Mark Kornetzke.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HOG Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

I will like Harley-Davidson better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Harley-Davidson insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Harley-Davidson Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Harley-Davidson insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Harley-Davidson. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Harley-Davidson (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

