Director Peter Getsinger Sells 8,493 Argan (AGX) Shares for $2.5 Million

Argan director exercises options to sell shares worth about $2.5 million.

Peter Getsinger has been a director at Argan since 2014.

Argan recently raised its dividend by 33%.

Director Sells 8,493 Argan (AGX) Shares for $2.5 Million

Director Peter W Getsinger reported selling 8,493 shares of Argan (NYSE:AGX) through multiple open-market transactions on Oct. 17 and Oct. 20, 2025 valued at approximately $2.5 million (transaction value for the open-market sale on Oct. 20, 2025), according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 8,493 Transaction value ~$2.5 million Post-transaction shares 9,897 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($293.83); post-transaction value based on Oct. 20, 2025 market close ($290.27).

Key questions

How significant was the scale of this sale relative to Peter W Getsinger's direct holdings?

This transaction accounted for approximately 46.2% of Peter W Getsinger's direct ownership prior to the sale as of Oct. 20, 2025, reducing his position from 18,390 to 9,897 shares as of that date. This disposition is notably larger than the median sell-only transaction of 1,405 shares (based on historical insider trading data), reflecting a substantial reduction in direct exposure.

What was the transaction pricing context versus the market?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $293.83 per share on Oct. 20, 2025. The execution price exceeded the closing market level on the main sale date.

How does this transaction fit with Getsinger's historical trading cadence and capacity?

In the period since April 2025, Getsinger executed five sell transactions with a median sell size of 3,456 shares. The current sale is more than double that median, and the large size is attributable in part to the lower remaining share capacity following prior dispositions, leaving only 23.4% of his December 2022 holdings remaining.

What is the context for Argan's performance during the relevant window?

Argan shares had achieved a one-year change of 119.5%, with the stock priced at $281.00 as of Oct. 21, 2025. This transaction occurred after a period of pronounced share price appreciation, and the insider retains a direct stake valued at approximately $2.87 million as of the close on Oct. 20.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $920.9 million Net income (TTM) $117.20million Dividend yield N/A 1-year price change 119.5%

* 1-year price change of 119.46% (calendar year basis), calculated using October 20, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Argan provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, and consulting services, primarily to the power generation and renewable energy sectors. It also offers industrial fabrication and telecommunications infrastructure services.

The company generates revenue through project-based contracts for power plant development, industrial fabrication, and installation of communication and power networks, serving both public and private sector clients.

Argan's main customers include independent power producers, public utilities, energy plant construction firms, industrial companies, regional communications providers, and government agencies.

Argan operates as a diversified engineering and construction firm with a focus on large-scale power generation and renewable energy projects. The company leverages its technical expertise and multi-segment business model to deliver turnkey solutions across power, industrial, and telecommunications markets.

Argan manages complex infrastructure projects from design through commissioning, serving a broad client base that includes utilities, industrial operators, and government entities.

Foolish take

Mr. Getsinger has been part of the board of directors at Argan since 2014. Shares have rocketed about 770% in just the past three years. It makes sense that long-time insiders would take advantage of that share price growth to cash out some stock ownership. Mr. Getsinger exercised stock options to generate the share sale.

Investors shouldn't read much more into this sale. The options are being exercised under a registered plan. There aren't any business developments that might have prompted it.

Argan's project backlog is growing thanks to the buildout of data centers for artificial intelligence (AI) needs. The company was confident enough in its business to raise the dividend by 33% last month. Shareholders should consider this insider share sale a non-event.

Glossary

Insider trading: Buying or selling a company's securities by someone with access to non-public, material information about the company.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, rather than through private agreements or company-issued offerings.

SEC Form 4: A regulatory filing required by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to report insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, calculated by weighting each purchase by the number of shares bought at each price.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset, such as shares of stock.

Direct ownership: Shares held in the individual's own name, not through trusts, funds, or indirect arrangements.

Median sell-only transaction: The middle value in a set of insider sales, excluding any purchases, used to gauge typical transaction size.

Trading cadence: The frequency and pattern of an individual's buying or selling activity over time.

Post-transaction: Refers to the status or amount after a specific transaction has occurred.

Turnkey solutions: Comprehensive services or projects delivered ready for immediate use by the client.

Commissioning: The process of testing and verifying that a facility or system is fully operational and meets design requirements.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



