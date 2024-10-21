News & Insights

Director Michael Kelly Increases Stake at FINEOS

October 21, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

FINEOS Corporation Holdings Plc Shs Chess Depositary Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:FCL) has released an update.

Michael Kelly, a director at FINEOS Corporation Holdings, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 424,000 CDIs through Jacquel Investments Limited. This transaction was conducted on-market between October 15 and October 18, 2024. The acquisitions were made at prices of $1.3825 and $1.3799 per CDI.

