Director Michael Kelly Increases Stake at FINEOS

Michael Kelly, a director at FINEOS Corporation Holdings, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 424,000 CDIs through Jacquel Investments Limited. This transaction was conducted on-market between October 15 and October 18, 2024. The acquisitions were made at prices of $1.3825 and $1.3799 per CDI.

