A Director Keeps Buying OPCH as It Falls — and the Timing Is His Own

Key Points

Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$500,000 on May 7, 2026.

This purchase increased Sullivan's direct holdings by 49.06%, raising his position to 73,383 shares post-transaction.

All shares are held directly, with no indirect or derivative exposure reported after this transaction.

The purchase follows a prior increase in holdings in August 2025, reflecting a period of accumulation after a substantial disposition in August 2024.

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On May 7, 2026, Timothy P. Sullivan, Director at Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH), reported an open-market purchase of 24,154 shares at a weighted-average price of $20.69 per share according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 24,154 Transaction value ~$500,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 73,383 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.52 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.69); post-transaction value based on May 7, 2026 market close ($20.75).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect Sullivan’s overall ownership?

This purchase increased Sullivan’s direct holdings by 49.06%, bringing his total direct position to 73,383 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported post-transaction.

This purchase increased Sullivan’s direct holdings by 49.06%, bringing his total direct position to 73,383 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported post-transaction. What is the context of this buy compared to Sullivan’s recent trading activity?

Sullivan’s last reported trade was an open-market purchase of 20,000 shares in August 2025, and this latest acquisition marks the second consecutive period of accumulation after a large sale in August 2024.

Sullivan’s last reported trade was an open-market purchase of 20,000 shares in August 2025, and this latest acquisition marks the second consecutive period of accumulation after a large sale in August 2024. How does the transaction value compare to Sullivan’s remaining holdings?

The ~$500,000 purchase represents a substantial commitment, with the post-transaction direct holdings valued at approximately ~$1.52 million at the May 7, 2026 market close.

The ~$500,000 purchase represents a substantial commitment, with the post-transaction direct holdings valued at approximately ~$1.52 million at the May 7, 2026 market close. What market context surrounded this purchase?

Option Care Health shares have declined 37.9% over the past year (as of May 7, 2026), meaning Sullivan’s increased exposure is occurring at a lower price point compared to prior periods.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.67 billion Net income (TTM) $206.19 million Price (as of market close 5/7/26) $20.75 1-year price change N/A

* 1-year price change calculated using May 7th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides home and alternate site infusion therapies, including anti-infective, immunoglobulin, parenteral and enteral nutrition, and specialty treatments for chronic and acute conditions.

Operates a service-based model, generating revenue through clinical care, pharmaceutical dispensing, and nursing services for patients requiring complex infusion therapy outside traditional hospital settings.

Serves patients with chronic and acute illnesses, hospitals, physicians, and payers across the United States, focusing on individuals needing ongoing infusion and specialty care.

Option Care Health provides home and alternate site infusion services in the United States, has a national footprint, and employs approximately 8,000 people. The company leverages clinical expertise and a broad therapy portfolio to deliver high-touch, cost-effective care for patients with complex medical needs. Its scale, service breadth, and integrated care approach position it as a key partner for healthcare providers and payers seeking quality outcomes in alternate site care delivery.

What this transaction means for investors

The Form 4 checkbox for a 10b5-1 plan is blank, which matters here. Sullivan's purchase is discretionary — he decided to buy roughly $500,000 worth of OPCH shares on May 7 without a pre-scheduled plan behind it. That carries more signal than a routine plan execution, which is essentially just following prior instructions on a timer. The pattern adds context. Sullivan sold in August 2024, then bought in August 2025, and now again this month. He's rebuilt his stake and then some across two consecutive open-market purchases — and each one has been a deliberate decision, not an automatic one. OPCH has dropped about 38% over the past year, so Sullivan is adding at a meaningfully lower price than prior transactions. Directors don't have the same real-time operational visibility that executives do, but they do sit in the boardroom. Whether insider buying registers in your own process is a personal call — but before it does, the more important thing to watch is whether the company can re-accelerate revenue growth. The CEO flagged it as the central problem last quarter, and EBITDA is already compressing. The insider signal is cleaner than most; the underlying business story still needs to prove itself.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.