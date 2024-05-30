News & Insights

Director Kate Thorley Boosts Stake in Future Generation

May 30, 2024 — 09:59 pm EDT

Future Generation Australia Limited Stapled Security (AU:FGX) has released an update.

Kate Thorley, a director at Future Generation Australia Limited, has increased their indirect holdings with an on-market purchase of 8,730 ordinary shares valued at $10,039.50. Post-transaction, Thorley holds a total of 193,632 indirect and 2,918 direct ordinary shares. There were no disposals or changes in director’s interests in contracts, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period.

