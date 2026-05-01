This Director Just Sold 13,000 Shares of Univest Financial for $491,000

Key Points

Director Natalye Paquin sold 13,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$491,000 at a weighted average price of $37.80 per share on April 27, 2026.

Univest released its first-quarter 2026 earnings results on April 22.

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Natalye Paquin, Director of Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP), reported the sale of 13,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on April 27, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 13,000 Transaction value ~$491,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) ~17,004 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$641,560

Key questions

What proportion of Natalye Paquin's direct common stock position was involved in this transaction?

Paquin sold 43% of her directly held common stock.

Paquin sold 43% of her directly held common stock. Were there any indirect sales or sales by related entities in this filing?

No; the transaction was executed entirely through direct holdings, with no indirect sales, gifts, or withholdings reported.

No; the transaction was executed entirely through direct holdings, with no indirect sales, gifts, or withholdings reported. How does this sale compare to Paquin's historical trading activity?

This transaction marks Paquin's only open-market sale of common stock during the reported period, with prior activity consisting exclusively of purchases and administrative adjustments.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 27/04/26) $37.80 Market capitalization $1.06 billion Revenue (TTM) $323.55 million Net income (TTM) $95.45 million

Company snapshot

Offers a comprehensive suite of banking, wealth management, and insurance products, with core revenue driven by deposit services, loan origination, investment advisory, and insurance solutions.

Operates a diversified business model that generates income through net interest margin, fee-based wealth management, and insurance commissions, serving both individual and institutional clients.

Targets customers primarily in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations across 37 banking offices.

Univest Financial Corporation is a regional financial institution with a strong presence in the Mid-Atlantic, leveraging a diversified portfolio of banking, wealth management, and insurance services. The company’s integrated approach enables cross-selling opportunities and recurring fee income, supporting stable financial performance. Univest’s long-standing regional focus and broad product offering provide a competitive edge in serving both retail and commercial clients.

What this transaction means for investors

Paquin’s recent share sale comes on the heels of Univest Financial’s release of its first-quarter financial results on April 22. The stock gained more than 8% in the month of April, as the company reported $27.1 million in net income and $0.96 in diluted earnings per share (EPS) in Q1, a 21% increase over Q1 2025. Revenue beat expectations by 4.3% and EPS was 16% above analyst forecasts, according to Yahoo! Finance.

And the growth outlook remains positive. The company maintained its outlook for loan growth of approximately 2% to 3% and updated its full-year net interest income growth outlook to between 5% and 7%, up from the previous quarter’s guidance of 4% to 6%.

During the quarter, Univest repurchased more than 350,000 shares, with an additional 2 million shares available for repurchase under its current share repurchase plan. Income investors may also be interested in the financial company’s $0.23-per-share dividend, a 4.5% increase from May 2025.

Investors in the financial space will likely want to keep an eye on possible Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, but Senior EVP and CFO Brian Richardson assured participants on theearnings callthat they wouldn’t be a material factor. "Whether there's two cuts or no cuts, we're kind of in the same range as the guidance that I provided," he said.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.