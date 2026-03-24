This Director Just Bought Another 3,500 Shares of HMN for $150,000

Key Points

Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares in a direct open-market purchase for a transaction value of approximately $150,000 at around $42.73 per share on Feb. 25, 2026.

The transaction increased direct holdings by 18.63%, raising Fetter's direct ownership to 22,291 shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired through direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved in this purchase.

This marks Fetter's sixth open-market purchase since September 2023, with cumulative direct holdings nearly tripling over this period.

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Victor Fetter, Director of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), reported the open-market purchase of 3,500 shares for a transaction value of ~$150,000 on Feb. 25, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 3,500 Transaction value $149,539.60 Post-transaction shares (direct) 22,291 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $965,000

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Fetter's previous insider transactions?

Since September 2023, Fetter has completed six direct open-market purchases of similar size, with each transaction ranging from 3,000 to 3,700 shares, indicating a consistent accumulation strategy.

Since September 2023, Fetter has completed six direct open-market purchases of similar size, with each transaction ranging from 3,000 to 3,700 shares, indicating a consistent accumulation strategy. What proportion of Fetter's total direct holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The 3,500-share purchase represented 18.63% of Fetter's direct holdings immediately before the transaction, increasing his direct ownership from 18,791 to 22,291 shares.

The 3,500-share purchase represented 18.63% of Fetter's direct holdings immediately before the transaction, increasing his direct ownership from 18,791 to 22,291 shares. Was there any participation from indirect entities or use of derivative instruments in this transaction?

No indirect ownership entities or derivative securities were involved; the transaction was executed solely through direct purchase of common stock.

No indirect ownership entities or derivative securities were involved; the transaction was executed solely through direct purchase of common stock. How does this activity align with broader market conditions for Horace Mann Educators Corporation?

The purchase occurred with the stock priced at $43.29 per share (Feb. 25, 2026 close), following a 9.64% one-year total return as of that date, suggesting the insider added exposure amid recent positive performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.7 billion Net income (TTM) $162.1 million Dividend yield 3.41% 1-year price change 6.21%

Company snapshot

Offers property and casualty insurance, supplemental health coverage, annuities, and life insurance products, with additional services such as student loan solutions for educators.

Generates revenue primarily through underwriting insurance premiums, investment income, and fee-based services, leveraging a multi-segment insurance model.

Targets K-12 educators, administrators, and public school employees across the United States as its core customer base.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a diversified insurance holding company focused on serving the financial needs of the education sector. The company combines a broad product suite with a dedicated sales force to deliver tailored solutions for educators and their families. Its strategic emphasis on the education market provides a defensible niche and supports stable, recurring revenue streams.

What this transaction means for investors

Fetter’s 3,500-share purchase in late February is one of several similarly-sized acquisitions the director has made over the past few years. This acquisitive plan has grown his holdings to 14,200 shares of common stock in addition to 8,091.555 vested restricted stock units. Over the past three years as of March 24, the stock’s price has risen 29.2% while its total return is 43.5%, indicating Fetter’s capital appreciation plan appears solid.

The educator-focused insurance company posted mixed fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 3. Q4 revenue of $434.8 million slightly missed analyst estimates, but still rose 6.3% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.21 beat estimates. The stock remained mostly flat on the news, and was down about 3% in February. On March 2, the company announced a 3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annually. The company’s 3.41% dividend yield may be attractive to income investors, while others may appreciate the relative safety that comes with investing in insurance stocks.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.