Director Increases Stake in Wildcat Resources Ltd.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. announced a change in director Matthew Ian Banks’ interest, with the acquisition of 1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $357,500. This on-market trade increases Banks’ stake in the company, signaling confidence in its future prospects. Investors might view this as a positive indicator for Wildcat Resources’ stock performance.

