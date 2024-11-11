Director Increases Stake in Washington H. Soul Pattinson

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd. (AU:SOL) has released an update.

Bruce Ian MacDiarmid, a director at Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd., has increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring 45 additional ordinary shares through the Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This change brings his total holding to 2,845 shares, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.

