Director Increases Stake in Nine Entertainment Co.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.
Andrew Lancaster, a director at Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd, recently increased his indirect stake by purchasing 40,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 82,500 shares. The transaction, valued at $44,505, was conducted on the market. Investors might view this as a sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.
