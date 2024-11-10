News & Insights

Director Increases Stake in Nine Entertainment Co.

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Andrew Lancaster, a director at Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd, recently increased his indirect stake by purchasing 40,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to 82,500 shares. The transaction, valued at $44,505, was conducted on the market. Investors might view this as a sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

