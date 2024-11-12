News & Insights

Director Increases Stake in NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

November 12, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. (AU:NAC) has released an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Sarah Williams, who acquired 22,222 ordinary shares through participation in a Share Purchase Plan. This acquisition raises her total holding to 82,933 ordinary shares, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.45 each, indicating a strategic move amidst market dynamics.

