Director Increases Stake in Lowell Resources Fund

November 28, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Lowell Resources Fund (AU:LRT) has released an update.

Michael Ramsden, a director at Lowell Resources Fund, has increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring 27,272 fully paid units valued at $30,000 through a Security Purchase Plan. This change elevates his total holding to 93,539 units, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. Such moves are often closely watched by investors as they can signal a director’s personal assessment of the company’s performance.

