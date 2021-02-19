Director Frank Oakes Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Investors may wish to note that the Director of Edesa Biotech, Inc., Frank Oakes, recently netted US$58k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$7.25. While that isn't a lot of money, it was a substantial 100% of their holding, so certainly isn't a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Edesa Biotech

Notably, that recent sale by Frank Oakes is the biggest insider sale of Edesa Biotech shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$7.07. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$26k for 10.50k shares. On the other hand they divested 7.99k shares, for US$58k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Edesa Biotech Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Edesa Biotech insiders own 25% of the company, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Edesa Biotech Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Edesa Biotech. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Edesa Biotech (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

