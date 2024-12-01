Director Enhances Stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.
Andrew Jefferies, a director at New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring 714,781 options to acquire ordinary shares, bringing his total options to 3,044,883. This move could signal a bullish outlook on the company’s future prospects, potentially sparking interest among investors looking for opportunities in the oil and gas sector.
