Director Enhances Stake in New Zealand Oil & Gas

December 01, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited (AU:ECH) has released an update.

Andrew Jefferies, a director at New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited, has increased his holdings by acquiring 714,781 options to acquire ordinary shares, bringing his total options to 3,044,883. This move could signal a bullish outlook on the company’s future prospects, potentially sparking interest among investors looking for opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

