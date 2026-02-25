A Director Dumped Kulicke and Soffa Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Is the Stock a Buy or Sell?

Key Points

19,143 directly-held shares were sold by Mui Sung Yeo on Feb. 13, 2026, generating proceeds of approximately $1.38 million based on a weighted average price of $71.98 per share.

This transaction represented 19.6% of Ms. Yeo's direct holdings at the time, reducing direct ownership from 97,665 to 78,522 shares.

The disposition involved only direct ownership, with no indirect entities or derivative securities reported in this transaction.

This is Ms. Yeo's only open-market sale to date, following a pattern of administrative trades, and leaves a remaining direct stake valued at approximately $5.62 million as of the close on Feb. 13, 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Kulicke And Soffa Industries ›

Mui Sung Yeo, Director of Kulicke and Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC), reported the sale of 19,143 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $1.38 million on Feb. 13, 2026, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 19,143 Transaction value ~$1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 78,522 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$5.6 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($71.98); post-transaction value based on Feb. 13, 2026 market close ($71.98).

Key questions

How did this sale affect Mui Sung Yeo's ownership in Kulicke and Soffa?

The transaction reduced Ms. Yeo’s direct holdings by 19.60%, from 97,665 to 78,522 shares, with no shares in indirect accounts or through derivative securities involved.

The transaction reduced Ms. Yeo’s direct holdings by 19.60%, from 97,665 to 78,522 shares, with no shares in indirect accounts or through derivative securities involved. What is the historical context of this transaction for this insider?

This is Ms. Yeo’s first open-market sale after a series of 12 administrative (non-sale) filings since April 2023, representing a shift from prior filing activity.

This is Ms. Yeo’s first open-market sale after a series of 12 administrative (non-sale) filings since April 2023, representing a shift from prior filing activity. How does the timing and pricing of this transaction compare to recent market movements?

The weighted average sale price was $71.98 per share, executed when shares closed at $71.62 on Feb. 13, 2026, and the stock had delivered a 65.42% total return over the preceding year.

The weighted average sale price was $71.98 per share, executed when shares closed at $71.62 on Feb. 13, 2026, and the stock had delivered a 65.42% total return over the preceding year. Are there any implications for liquidity or capacity based on remaining holdings?

Following the sale, Ms. Yeo retains a $5.62 million direct stake, maintaining exposure to the company and preserving future liquidity options, with direct holdings representing approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares as of the latest disclosure.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $687.58 million Net income (TTM) ($64.63 million) Dividend yield 1.15% 1-year price change 65.42%

* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Kulicke and Soffa designs and manufactures capital equipment and tools for semiconductor device assembly, including advanced packaging systems, ball bonders, die attach, wafer-level bonders, and consumables such as capillaries and dicing blades.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of equipment and aftermarket products and services, with ongoing income from maintenance, repair, and upgrades.

The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced assembly and test providers, and electronics manufacturers, with a strong presence in the United States and Asia/Pacific regions.

Kulicke and Soffa is a leading supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment and related consumables, operating at global scale with over 2,600 employees. The company leverages decades of engineering expertise to provide advanced packaging solutions and aftermarket services to a broad customer base.

Its focus on innovation and comprehensive service offerings positions it as a key partner to major players in the semiconductor manufacturing value chain.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 19,143 Kulicke and Soffa shares by Board of Directors member Mui Sung Yeo is not a cause for concern. She still retained over 78,000 shares after the transaction, signaling she is not in a rush to sell her holdings.

Ms. Yeo’s sale came two days after the stock hit a 52-week high of $77.50 on Feb. 11. This suggests she was capturing some of the gains from the share price increase, while retaining the bulk of her holdings.

Kulicke and Soffa stock has done well because of the company’s performance. Thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence, demand for its products has increased.

As a result, Kulicke and Soffa’s revenue for its fiscal first quarter ended Jan. 3 totaled $199.6 million, up from the prior year’s $166.1 million. It also forecasted sales to accelerate in fiscal Q2 to around $230 million, which helped its share price to rise.

However, the price increase led to a price-to-earnings ratio exceeding 400, which is a multi-year high. Therefore, now is a good time for shareholders to sell, but investors should wait to buy until the stock price drops.

Should you buy stock in Kulicke And Soffa Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Kulicke And Soffa Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kulicke And Soffa Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.